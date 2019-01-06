T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $93.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TROW. Deutsche Bank downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $127.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.40.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $91.98 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $84.59 and a one year high of $127.43. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.12.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.37. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 33.98%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 5,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $523,901.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,957,395.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TROW. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 24,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 47,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

