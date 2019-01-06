TaaS Hits Market Capitalization of $2.63 Million (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. TaaS has a total market capitalization of $2.63 million and $244.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TaaS has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar. One TaaS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00008364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, CoinExchange, HitBTC and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009319 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026289 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.79 or 0.02297287 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00158809 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00203335 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026151 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026125 BTC.

TaaS Token Profile

TaaS’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TaaS is taas.fund.

Buying and Selling TaaS

TaaS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Liqui, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

