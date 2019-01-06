Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) EVP John F. Sheridan Sells 20,788 Shares

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP John F. Sheridan sold 20,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $743,378.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

TNDM opened at $34.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.36. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $52.55.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $46.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.71 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 204.32% and a negative net margin of 93.07%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue was up 71.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TNDM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Craig Hallum set a $59.00 target price on Tandem Diabetes Care and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Dougherty & Co increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. BidaskClub raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 98,569 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 14.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,629 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 397.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,489 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,921.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

