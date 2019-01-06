Tarena International (TEDU) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

TEDU has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Tarena International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tarena International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered Tarena International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, CLSA set a $8.00 target price on Tarena International and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.10.

Shares of TEDU opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $348.25 million, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.75. Tarena International has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $15.30.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $102.86 million during the quarter. Tarena International had a negative return on equity of 26.69% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. Research analysts expect that Tarena International will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tarena International during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tarena International by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 675,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 57,887 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tarena International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 416,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,218 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Tarena International by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 573,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 182,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Tarena International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 28.83% of the company’s stock.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes in the People's Republic of China. It offers education courses in 13 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, embedded, PHP, Android, iOS, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, VR/AR, and Python; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, and accounting through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules.

