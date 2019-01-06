Targa Resources (TRGP) Shares Up 5.4%

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) shares shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.96 and last traded at $39.40. 4,336,918 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 3,483,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.37.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRGP. Jefferies Financial Group raised Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Targa Resources to $56.00 in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.63 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 3.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Chris Tong acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

