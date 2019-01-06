Target Capital (TCI) Trading Up 25%

Target Capital Inc (CVE:TCI)’s share price was up 25% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 303,111 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 211,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a quick ratio of 38.79 and a current ratio of 39.02.

About Target Capital (CVE:TCI)

Target Capital Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in acquisitions, startups, early stage and buyout companies. It owns interests in future commissions on claims processed through the Olympia Trust Health Plan. It invests in listed public companies, trailer fee rights, notes receivable, reporting issuers, and controlled private companies.

