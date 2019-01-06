TCG BDC (CGBD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has $14.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TCG BDC, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company. It focused on providing flexible financing solutions to middle market companies primarily located in the United States. TCG BDC, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CGBD. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on TCG BDC from $17.75 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded TCG BDC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TCG BDC currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGBD opened at $13.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $775.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. TCG BDC has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $18.63.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $51.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.12 million. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 33.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TCG BDC will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is currently 85.06%.

In other TCG BDC news, CEO Michael Anthony Hart purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $100,555.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 23,525 shares of company stock worth $356,265. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TCG BDC by 15.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,114,000 after acquiring an additional 163,878 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in TCG BDC during the third quarter valued at $13,038,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in TCG BDC by 46.7% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 611,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,218,000 after acquiring an additional 194,863 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in TCG BDC by 1.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 446,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TCG BDC by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 6,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.26% of the company’s stock.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

