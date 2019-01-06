Teachers Advisors LLC Acquires 25,547 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN)

Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 317,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,547 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $16,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,986 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 40.6% during the third quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 17,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the third quarter worth $333,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 20.6% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 926,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,888,000 after buying an additional 158,303 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 334.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 45,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

EGBN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Stephens set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.85.

EGBN opened at $49.80 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.15 and a twelve month high of $65.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.81.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $86.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.67 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 14.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

