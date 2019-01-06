Teachers Advisors LLC Has $15.35 Million Holdings in Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (ESIO)

Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESIO) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 879,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,327 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electro Scientific Industries were worth $15,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electro Scientific Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,008,000 after purchasing an additional 106,391 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Electro Scientific Industries by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,313,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,362,000 after purchasing an additional 578,032 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Electro Scientific Industries by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,133,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,232,000 after purchasing an additional 160,217 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Electro Scientific Industries by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,118,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,968,000 after purchasing an additional 309,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Electro Scientific Industries by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 226,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

ESIO opened at $29.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.07. Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.92 and a 12 month high of $29.98.

Electro Scientific Industries (NASDAQ:ESIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $85.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.35 million. Electro Scientific Industries had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 37.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ESIO. BidaskClub downgraded Electro Scientific Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut Electro Scientific Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. DA Davidson cut Electro Scientific Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised Electro Scientific Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Electro Scientific Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

Electro Scientific Industries Company Profile

Electro Scientific Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies laser-based microfabrication solutions for the microtechnology industry worldwide. The company provides printed circuit board laser drilling products, including laser via drilling systems for electrical interconnect applications that require dimensions to create electrical connections between layers in flexible circuits, high-density circuit boards, and interconnect packages; micro via drilling technology that addresses the changing applications in interconnect packages, multichip modules, and high density interconnect circuit boards; and ultraviolet laser processing systems that employ technology in lasers, optics, and motion control.

