Teachers Advisors LLC Trims Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN)

Teachers Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 519,204 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 9,406 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $15,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the third quarter worth $100,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Franklin Resources by 605.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,187 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth $131,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 196.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth $192,000. 47.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 price target on Franklin Resources and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $32.90.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $30.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.34 and a 52 week high of $45.96.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The closed-end fund reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 12.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Rupert H. Johnson, Jr. sold 323,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $10,471,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,653,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,431,718.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 10,216 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $350,000.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

