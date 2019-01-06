Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) Shares Gap Down to $58.89

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $57.34, but opened at $58.89. Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $61.41, with a volume of 10568768 shares trading hands.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 24th were paid a $0.2651 dividend. This is an increase from Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLK. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 115.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 379,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,434 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 24.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,515,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $938,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,636 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 101.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,782,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,742 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7,549.5% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,138,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 9.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,983,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,758,000 after purchasing an additional 334,334 shares during the last quarter.

About Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK)

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

