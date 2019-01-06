Teck Resources (TECK) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) shares rose 5.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.17 and last traded at $21.00. Approximately 2,953,430 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 2,501,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.84.
TECK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.57.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22.
Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.11). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Teck Resources Ltd will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th were paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 4.37%.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $513,470,000. Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Teck Resources by 16.3% during the third quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 15,107,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,601 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Teck Resources by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,748,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,232,000 after purchasing an additional 271,033 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Teck Resources by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,748,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,232,000 after purchasing an additional 271,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Teck Resources by 0.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,752,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,604,000 after purchasing an additional 27,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.
About Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK)
Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products comprise steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.
