Tern PLC (LON:TERN) shares rose 9.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 15 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15 ($0.20). Approximately 544,647 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,320,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.75 ($0.18).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/06/tern-tern-stock-price-up-9-1.html.

About Tern (LON:TERN)

Tern Plc invests in the private software companies. It primarily acquires or invests in companies operating in the Internet of Things and cloud spaces. The company was formerly known as Silvermere Energy plc and changed its name to Tern Plc in August 2013. Tern Plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

