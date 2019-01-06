Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $16.12 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TEVA. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. BTIG Research raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.15.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $17.37 on Thursday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $14.59 and a 52 week high of $25.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 54.67% and a positive return on equity of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 1,643 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $25,795.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,463.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,922 shares of company stock worth $53,962 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 315,000.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.8% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 989,900.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 9,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 244.6% during the third quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 7,088 shares during the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.