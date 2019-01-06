TFI International Inc (TFII) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TFI International Inc (TSE:TFII) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$47.82.

TFII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC downgraded shares of TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$47.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

Get TFI International alerts:

In related news, insider Tfi International Inc. purchased 73,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$43.50 per share, with a total value of C$3,209,734.50.

Shares of TSE:TFII traded up C$1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$34.84. The company had a trading volume of 382,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,852. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.18. TFI International has a one year low of C$29.09 and a one year high of C$49.00.

TFI International (TSE:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.26 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TFI International will post 3.72000015802527 EPS for the current year.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.