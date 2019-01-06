The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Holdings in Brighthouse Financial Inc (BHF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 121,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,006 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $5,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter valued at about $472,593,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter valued at about $289,615,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 29.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,890,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,460 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 27.2% in the third quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,605,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,044,000 after purchasing an additional 343,378 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter valued at about $70,648,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BHF. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $50.00 target price on Brighthouse Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Brighthouse Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.27.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $32.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.83. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $28.52 and a 1-year high of $67.55.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 1.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides a range of annuity and life insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. It offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security; and term, whole, universal, and variable life insurance products for policyholders' needs for financial security and protected wealth transfer.

