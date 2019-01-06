TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. ValuEngine raised TherapeuticsMD from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Oppenheimer set a $14.00 price objective on TherapeuticsMD and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TherapeuticsMD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.56.

Shares of TXMD traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.17. 3,253,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,159,900. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $906.33 million, a P/E ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.54. TherapeuticsMD has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.66.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 102.15% and a negative net margin of 757.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, Director Brian Bernick sold 182,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $1,016,368.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 242,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Finizio sold 184,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $676,770.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,458,559 shares in the company, valued at $67,558,325.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,760,075 shares of company stock worth $18,241,715. 22.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Managed Account Services Inc. acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company. Its pipeline of hormone therapy drug candidates include TX-001HR, a combination of estradiol and progesterone drug candidate under clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms due to menopause; TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil; and TX-004HR, an applicator-free vaginal estradiol softgel drug candidate for the treatment of moderate to severe dyspareunia, a symptom of vulvar and vaginal atrophy in post-menopausal women with vaginal linings that do not receive enough estrogen.

