TheStreet Downgrades RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Thursday.

RLJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank set a $22.00 price target on RLJ Lodging Trust and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. KeyCorp set a $23.00 price target on RLJ Lodging Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RLJ Lodging Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RLJ opened at $16.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $15.91 and a 12-month high of $23.97.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.68 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 55.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLJ. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 25,282,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,977,000 after buying an additional 63,508 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,282,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,977,000 after buying an additional 63,508 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 603,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,294,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,984,000.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.