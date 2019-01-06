Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys Shares of 6,701 Discovery Communications Inc. (DISCA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery Communications during the third quarter valued at $122,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery Communications during the third quarter valued at $172,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery Communications during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Discovery Communications during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discovery Communications during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $26.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.35. Discovery Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $34.89.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Discovery Communications had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. Discovery Communications’s revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Discovery Communications news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total value of $1,473,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Leavy sold 39,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $1,243,148.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 147,278 shares of company stock valued at $4,391,689. Corporate insiders own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DISCA. Pivotal Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Friday, November 9th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Discovery Communications to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Discovery Communications to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Discovery Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

WARNING: “Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys Shares of 6,701 Discovery Communications Inc. (DISCA)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/06/thrivent-financial-for-lutherans-buys-shares-of-6701-discovery-communications-inc-disca.html.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.