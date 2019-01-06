Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases Shares of 10,030 DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (DNP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 102,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 46,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 9,343 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David J. Vitale bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.44 per share, with a total value of $73,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DNP opened at $10.56 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $11.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

