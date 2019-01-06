Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 3,979 Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 32.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,979 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Yum China were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YUMC. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Yum China in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Riu Sun sold 8,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $306,782.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,942 shares in the company, valued at $362,883. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela Ai sold 8,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $312,564.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at $637,980.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,591 shares of company stock worth $756,954. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $33.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.63. Yum China Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $48.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 26th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.80%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YUMC. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Yum China from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, and Little Sheep brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, and Mexican-style food categories.

