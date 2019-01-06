TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Grows Position in First Bancorp (FBP)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,836,274 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 30,578 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $16,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 11,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBP stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $9.68.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $151.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.70 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 6.69%. Analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FBP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.63.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. It operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

