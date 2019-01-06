TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Vishay Intertechnology (VSH)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 793,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,456 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $16,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 402.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,163 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 6,652,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,382,000 after purchasing an additional 646,723 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,513,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 176,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas C. Wertheimer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $295,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ziv Shoshani sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $71,209.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $17.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $780.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.78 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 5th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

VSH has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vishay Intertechnology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Vishay Intertechnology (VSH)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/06/tiaa-cref-investment-management-llc-grows-stake-in-vishay-intertechnology-vsh.html.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.