TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Sells 99,438 Shares of UDR, Inc. (UDR)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 417,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 99,438 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $16,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of UDR by 1,406.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the third quarter valued at $186,000. Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the third quarter valued at $217,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $38.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.88 and a 1 year high of $42.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.46.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. UDR had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $266.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. UDR’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 68.98%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UDR. Robert W. Baird lowered UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of UDR in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.93.

In related news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,123 shares in the company, valued at $4,786,590.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynne B. Sagalyn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $212,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,499,054.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,400. 3.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/06/tiaa-cref-investment-management-llc-sells-99438-shares-of-udr-inc-udr.html.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

See Also: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.