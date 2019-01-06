Timken (TKR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “The Timken Company engineers, manufactures and markets bearings, transmissions, gearboxes, belts, chain and related products, and offers a spectrum of powertrain rebuild and repair services. The leading authority on tapered roller bearings, Timken today applies its deep knowledge of metallurgy, tribology and mechanical power transmission across a variety of bearings and related systems to improve reliability and efficiency of machinery and equipment all around the world. The company’s growing product and services portfolio features many strong industrial brands including Timken, Fafnir, Philadelphia Gear, Carlisle, Drives and Interlube. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Timken from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Timken in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Timken from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.43.

Shares of NYSE:TKR traded up $2.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.51. 387,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,759. Timken has a 12 month low of $33.98 and a 12 month high of $55.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.01). Timken had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $881.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Timken will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Timken news, Director Frank C. Sullivan purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.05 per share, for a total transaction of $205,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,932 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,808.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Timken during the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Timken during the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Timken by 4.7% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 413,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,027,000 after purchasing an additional 18,611 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Timken by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,030,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,632,000 after purchasing an additional 60,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Timken during the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets bearings, transmissions, gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes, and related products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, lubrication devices, and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches and brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

