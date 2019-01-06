Titan International (TWI) Shares Up 9.5%

Shares of Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) shot up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.66 and last traded at $5.19. 1,025,189 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 708,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TWI. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Titan International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Get Titan International alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $279.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $384.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.71 million. Titan International had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Titan International Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Titan International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Titan International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Titan International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Titan International by 3,853.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 17,959 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Titan International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Titan International (TWI) Shares Up 9.5%” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/06/titan-international-twi-shares-up-9-5.html.

About Titan International (NYSE:TWI)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, wheel and tire assemblies, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.