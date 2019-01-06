Titan Medical (TMDI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Titan Medical Inc. is focused on the design and development of a robotic surgical system for application in minimally invasive surgery. The Company’s SPORT Surgical System includes a surgeon-controlled robotic platform which incorporates a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures through a single incision. The surgical system also includes a surgeon workstation which provides a surgeon with an advanced ergonomic interface to the robotic platform for controlling the instruments and viewing the inside of a patient’s body in 3D during MIS procedures. Titan Medical Inc. is based in ON, Canada. “

Separately, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Titan Medical in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDI traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.66. 586,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,835. Titan Medical has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $11.70.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.17. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Titan Medical will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Titan Medical stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 239,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned about 1.71% of Titan Medical as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.43% of the company’s stock.

Titan Medical Inc, a development stage company, focuses on design and development of robotic surgical system for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

