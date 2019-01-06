Titan Medical (TMDI) Trading 26.7% Higher

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) traded up 26.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.76 and last traded at $1.66. 586,604 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 321,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Titan Medical in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th.
Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.17. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Titan Medical Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Titan Medical stock. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 445,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000. Sio Capital Management LLC owned about 3.18% of Titan Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI)
Titan Medical Inc, a development stage company, focuses on design and development of robotic surgical system for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.
