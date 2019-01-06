TLG Immobilien (TLG) Given a €26.50 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €26.50 ($30.81) price objective on TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.50 ($31.98) price objective on TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €29.50 ($34.30) price objective on TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €25.46 ($29.60).

TLG Immobilien stock opened at €25.10 ($29.19) on Wednesday. TLG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €17.40 ($20.23) and a 52 week high of €23.30 ($27.09).

TLG Immobilien Company Profile

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, and disposal of commercial real estate properties, including office, retail, and hotel properties. It operates seven hotels in Berlin, Dresden, Leipzig, and Rostock.

