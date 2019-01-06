TowneBank (TOWN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

TOWN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Brean Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of TowneBank in a report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut TowneBank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TowneBank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TowneBank has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.50.

TOWN stock opened at $25.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.10. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $33.85.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $137.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.83 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 19.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is 41.03%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 328.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 372,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,944,000 after buying an additional 285,178 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank during the 3rd quarter worth about $302,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 142,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,396,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,920,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

