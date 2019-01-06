Traders Buy Royal Gold (RGLD) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) on weakness during trading hours on Friday. $15.14 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $9.13 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $6.01 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Royal Gold had the 32nd highest net in-flow for the day. Royal Gold traded down ($0.19) for the day and closed at $84.72

RGLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Royal Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.12.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). Royal Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $100.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGLD. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the third quarter worth $101,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Titus Wealth Management bought a new position in Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

