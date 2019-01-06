Traders Buy WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) on weakness during trading hours on Friday. $11.13 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $1.61 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $9.52 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund had the 24th highest net in-flow for the day. WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund traded down ($0.12) for the day and closed at $48.35

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1593 per share. This is an increase from WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 24th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 308,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,912,000 after purchasing an additional 142,827 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 424.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 43,408 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 4,889 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/06/traders-buy-wisdomtree-yield-enhanced-u-s-aggregate-bond-fund-aggy-on-weakness.html.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.