Traders Sell Shares of Morgan Stanley (MS) on Strength (MS)

Traders sold shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) on strength during trading on Friday. $80.27 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $190.11 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $109.84 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Morgan Stanley had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Morgan Stanley traded up $1.62 for the day and closed at $41.30

A number of equities analysts have commented on MS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $68.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.55 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,817,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,171,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,093 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 11.2% in the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 20,810,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $969,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,850 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,553,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,184,000 after purchasing an additional 164,416 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 10.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,132,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,596,000 after purchasing an additional 562,050 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,828,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,474,000 after purchasing an additional 90,065 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

