Transocean (RIG) Bond Prices Rise 5.5%

An issue of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) bonds rose 5.5% against their face value during trading on Friday. The high-yield debt issue has a 6.8% coupon and will mature on March 15, 2038. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $73.75 and were trading at $66.00 last week. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes predict parallel moves in its stock price.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Transocean from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Transocean in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Transocean in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Transocean from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.70.

Shares of RIG traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,195,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,878,199. Transocean LTD has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $14.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 64.33%. The company had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Transocean LTD will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Howard E. Davis sold 55,212 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $392,005.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,072 shares of company stock valued at $878,420. Insiders own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Mobius Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Transocean by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 20, 2018, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 47 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 27 ultra-deepwater floaters, 12 harsh environment floaters, 2 deepwater floaters, 6 midwater floaters, and 2 high-specification jackups.

