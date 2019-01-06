TravelNote (TVNT) One Day Volume Tops $8,110.00

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 6th. TravelNote has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $8,110.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TravelNote has traded 27.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TravelNote token can now be bought for approximately $0.0452 or 0.00001113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009022 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025170 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.60 or 0.02205114 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00155438 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00215311 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024837 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024802 BTC.

About TravelNote

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 tokens. The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TravelNote

TravelNote can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TravelNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

