Trevor Mervyn Jones Acquires 84,486 Shares of e-Therapeutics plc (ETX) Stock

e-Therapeutics plc (LON:ETX) insider Trevor Mervyn Jones bought 84,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £5,914.02 ($7,727.71).

Shares of e-Therapeutics stock opened at GBX 6.35 ($0.08) on Friday. e-Therapeutics plc has a 52-week low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 13.12 ($0.17).

About e-Therapeutics

e-Therapeutics plc engages in the discovery of drugs through its proprietary network-driven drug discovery platform in the United Kingdom. It is developing two NDD-derived immuno-oncology programs, including tryptophan catabolism and immune checkpoint modulation. The company, through its subsidiary, Searchbolt Limited, develops search engine technology.

