TriNet Group (TNET) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on TriNet Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. TriNet Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.00.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group stock opened at $42.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 2.15. TriNet Group has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $60.15.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.65 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Brady Mickelsen sold 7,293 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $321,329.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,003.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Edward Griese sold 1,141 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $47,477.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,321.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,604 shares of company stock worth $5,739,137. 38.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the second quarter worth about $4,693,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 10.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 258,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,549,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,537,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.