Trinity Industries (TRN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TRN. UBS Group downgraded Trinity Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Trinity Industries from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Trinity Industries from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Vertical Group upgraded Trinity Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.30.

TRN opened at $21.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.15. Trinity Industries has a 12-month low of $18.99 and a 12-month high of $39.35.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $930.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.60 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 18.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Trinity Industries will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze purchased 8,788 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $193,336.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze purchased 143,576 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $3,157,236.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 613,004 shares of company stock valued at $13,444,996 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the third quarter valued at $678,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the second quarter valued at $1,262,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 379,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 41.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 132,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after buying an additional 39,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides various products and services to the energy, chemical, agriculture, transportation, and construction sectors in the United States and internationally. Its Rail Group segment offers railcars, including autorack, box, covered hopper, gondola, intermodal, tank, and open hopper cars; and railcar maintenance services.

