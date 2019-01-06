Tripadvisor (TRIP) Trading Up 5.6%

Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) was up 5.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $54.30 and last traded at $53.92. Approximately 3,204,738 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 2,580,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRIP shares. BidaskClub raised Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Tripadvisor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. DA Davidson set a $62.00 target price on Tripadvisor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.71.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 112.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.55.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The travel company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tripadvisor Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tripadvisor news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 15,653 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $1,019,636.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,636.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Noel Bertram Watson sold 723 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $45,765.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 3,977.0% during the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,107,553 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $107,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,859 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 17.8% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 10,987,460 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $561,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,405 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tripadvisor during the third quarter worth about $52,234,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Tripadvisor during the second quarter worth about $55,356,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 24.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,202,271 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $163,539,000 after acquiring an additional 634,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/06/tripadvisor-trip-trading-up-5-6.html.

About Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. The company operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. Its travel platform aggregates reviews and opinions of members about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants, which enables users to research and plan their travel experiences, as well as book hotels, flights, cruises, vacation rentals, tours, activities and attractions, and restaurant reservations on its site or mobile app, or on the site or app of travel partner sites.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.