tronc Inc (TRNC) Position Trimmed by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in tronc Inc (NASDAQ:TRNC) by 86.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,622 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in tronc were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in tronc by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,106,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,063,000 after purchasing an additional 116,567 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in tronc by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 836,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,657,000 after acquiring an additional 136,122 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in tronc by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,185,000 after acquiring an additional 177,822 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in tronc by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 641,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,089,000 after acquiring an additional 36,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in tronc by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 198,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 81,064 shares in the last quarter. 38.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get tronc alerts:

NASDAQ TRNC opened at $16.11 on Friday. tronc Inc has a 52-week low of $13.86 and a 52-week high of $24.74.

TRNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of tronc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of tronc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “tronc Inc (TRNC) Position Trimmed by Martingale Asset Management L P” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/06/tronc-inc-trnc-position-trimmed-by-martingale-asset-management-l-p.html.

tronc Profile

tronc, Inc, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, troncM and troncX. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for tronc Inc (NASDAQ:TRNC).

Receive News & Ratings for tronc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for tronc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.