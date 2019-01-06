Truckcoin Market Capitalization Hits $168,688.00 (TRK)

Truckcoin (CURRENCY:TRK) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last week, Truckcoin has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. Truckcoin has a total market capitalization of $168,688.00 and approximately $34.00 worth of Truckcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Truckcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Truckcoin

Truckcoin (CRYPTO:TRK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 29th, 2014. Truckcoin’s total supply is 230,675,822 coins. Truckcoin’s official Twitter account is @truckcoin_v2 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Truckcoin’s official website is truckcoin.net.

Buying and Selling Truckcoin

Truckcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truckcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truckcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Truckcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

