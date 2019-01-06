TrueFlip (TFL) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.18 Million

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 6th. TrueFlip has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $84,773.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar. One TrueFlip token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00004632 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009049 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.85 or 0.02236092 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00157147 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00213752 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024812 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024817 BTC.

About TrueFlip

TrueFlip was first traded on May 22nd, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here. TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

TrueFlip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

