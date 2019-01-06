TTC Protocol (TTC) Trading Down 7.7% This Week

TTC Protocol (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One TTC Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0225 or 0.00000583 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, UEX, BitForex and DEx.top. During the last seven days, TTC Protocol has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. TTC Protocol has a total market cap of $6.32 million and $434,965.00 worth of TTC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TTC Protocol Profile

TTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2014. TTC Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,554,443 tokens. TTC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ttceco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TTC Protocol is www.ttc.eco. The Reddit community for TTC Protocol is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TTC Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog.

TTC Protocol Token Trading

TTC Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bibox, DEx.top and UEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TTC Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

