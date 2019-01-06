Two Rivers Water and Farming (TURV) & Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP) Critical Comparison

Two Rivers Water and Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) and Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Two Rivers Water and Farming and Fresh Del Monte Produce’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Two Rivers Water and Farming $690,000.00 9.80 -$12.06 million N/A N/A Fresh Del Monte Produce $4.09 billion 0.35 $120.80 million N/A N/A

Fresh Del Monte Produce has higher revenue and earnings than Two Rivers Water and Farming.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.1% of Fresh Del Monte Produce shares are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of Two Rivers Water and Farming shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.0% of Fresh Del Monte Produce shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Two Rivers Water and Farming and Fresh Del Monte Produce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Two Rivers Water and Farming N/A -36.73% -11.56% Fresh Del Monte Produce 0.13% 2.17% 1.24%

Dividends

Fresh Del Monte Produce pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Two Rivers Water and Farming does not pay a dividend. Fresh Del Monte Produce has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Two Rivers Water and Farming has a beta of -0.65, suggesting that its share price is 165% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fresh Del Monte Produce has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Two Rivers Water and Farming and Fresh Del Monte Produce, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Two Rivers Water and Farming 0 0 0 0 N/A Fresh Del Monte Produce 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Fresh Del Monte Produce beats Two Rivers Water and Farming on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Two Rivers Water and Farming Company Profile

Two Rivers Water & Farming Company owns a portfolio of water rights in the Arkansas River Basin in southeastern Colorado. It operates through Greenhouse and Water segments. As of December 31, 2017, the company managed a total of 6,682 acres of land. It also develops and leases greenhouses to cannabis growers. The company was formerly known as Two Rivers Water Company and changed its name to Two Rivers Water & Farming Company in December 2012. Two Rivers Water & Farming Company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Aurora, Colorado.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables worldwide. It offers fresh produce products consisting of bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, and cucumbers; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangos. The company also produces and distributes prepared fruits and vegetables, juices, beverages, snacks, poultry, and meat products. In addition, it engages in ocean freight business; and manufacturing plastic and box products, such as bins, trays, bags, and boxes. The company offers its products under the DEL MONTE brand, as well as under other brands, such as UTC, Rosy, Fruit Express, Just Juice, Fruitini, and other regional brands. It markets and distributes its products to retail stores, club stores, wholesalers, distributors, and foodservice operators. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

