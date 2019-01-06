Tyman PLC (TYMN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tyman PLC (LON:TYMN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 360 ($4.70).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TYMN. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tyman from GBX 397 ($5.19) to GBX 365 ($4.77) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Tyman from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tyman in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tyman in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th.

Shares of Tyman stock traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) on Friday, hitting GBX 232.50 ($3.04). 47,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,827. Tyman has a 52 week low of GBX 280 ($3.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 387 ($5.06).

Tyman

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components to the door and window industry in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Australasia. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

