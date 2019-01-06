UBS Group Cuts NEXT (NXT) Price Target to GBX 6,000

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from GBX 6,600 ($86.24) to GBX 6,000 ($78.40) in a research report report published on Wednesday, www.digitallook.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NXT. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NEXT to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 4,350 ($56.84) to GBX 5,800 ($75.79) in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 5,600 ($73.17) to GBX 4,600 ($60.11) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NEXT presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,421.82 ($70.85).

Shares of NXT stock opened at GBX 4,478 ($58.51) on Wednesday. NEXT has a 1 year low of GBX 3,565 ($46.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,355 ($69.97).

In other NEXT news, insider Michael J. Roney acquired 1,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,359 ($56.96) per share, for a total transaction of £74,974.80 ($97,967.86).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

