UCB S A/ADR (UCBJY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of UCB S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank upgraded UCB S A/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 10th.

UCBJY stock opened at $41.02 on Wednesday. UCB S A/ADR has a 52 week low of $36.40 and a 52 week high of $46.69.

UCB S A/ADR Company Profile

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines and solutions for people living with severe diseases of the immune system or of the central nervous system. Its core products include Cimzia for rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and Crohn's disease; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; and Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome.

