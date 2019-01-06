UCOM (UCOM) Price Down 8.9% This Week

UCOM (CURRENCY:UCOM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Over the last seven days, UCOM has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. UCOM has a market cap of $142,428.00 and $0.00 worth of UCOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UCOM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0660 or 0.00001010 BTC on popular exchanges.

About UCOM

UCOM’s total supply is 2,838,695 coins and its circulating supply is 2,156,936 coins. UCOM’s official Twitter account is @Ucom_community. The official website for UCOM is unitedcryptocommunity.com.

UCOM Coin Trading

UCOM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UCOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UCOM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UCOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

