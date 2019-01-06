United Bancorp (UBCP) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Shares of UBCP opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.05. United Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.53 million for the quarter. United Bancorp had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 10.52%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 7th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Bancorp stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned 4.24% of United Bancorp worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Bancorp Company Profile

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. It also offers brokerage services. As of February 22, 2018, the company operated 18 banking offices that serve the Ohio Counties of Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas; and a loan production office in Wheeling.

