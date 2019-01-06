United Bankshares (UBSI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “United Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company whose business is the operation of its bank subsidiaries. All of United’s subsidiary banks are full-service commercial banks. Included among the banking services offered are the acceptance of deposits in checking, savings, time and money market accounts; the making and servicing of personal, commercial, floor plan and student loans; and the making of construction and real estate loans. Also offered are individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers and other standard banking products and services. “

Get United Bankshares alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Bankshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. United Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of UBSI traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.46. The company had a trading volume of 455,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. United Bankshares has a 12 month low of $29.13 and a 12 month high of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 25.09%. The business had revenue of $180.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.56 million. Analysts predict that United Bankshares will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 71.58%.

In other United Bankshares news, Director P Clinton Winter purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 446,511 shares in the company, valued at $13,261,376.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in United Bankshares by 985.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in United Bankshares by 103.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in United Bankshares by 923.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in United Bankshares by 22.8% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Bankshares (UBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.